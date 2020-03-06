Watch Video: Here's a glimpse into Janhvi Kapoor's 23rd birthday party

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 23rd birthday today, and the Dhadak star brought in her special day surrounded by her family and close friends at sister Anshula Kapoor's home on Thursday night. It was an intimate dinner where Janhvi cut not one, not two, but four delicious-looking birthday cakes!

Anshula Kapoor shared a cute video on Instagram of the actress blowing out the candles on her birthday cakes. Check out the video below:

In a chat with a leading website, Janhvi recalled how special her birthdays would be made by her mum, the late Sridevi. She shared, "They would decorate my room with balloons and make everything feel special, be it the conversations on the couch or the cake-cutting. Mom would make me feel pampered. Dad does it every day even now."

Janhvi's elder sister Sonam Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for her kid sister. Here's what she shared:

Well, one thing is for sure; Janhvi Kapoor is loved and pampered by everyone in her circle of friends and family! While the actress brought in her 23rd birthday with a quiet family dinner, maybe she'll spend the rest of the day with her friends, partying and having a grand old time? However she chooses to spend her day, we're sure it will be special.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a number of films in the pipeline. She's gearing up for films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfzana, Dostana 2, and Takht.

