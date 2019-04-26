Watch video: Hrithik Roshan pushes his limits

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan continues to give us major fitness goals with his latest workout videos on Instagram

Hrithik Roshan continues to give us major fitness goals with his latest workout videos on Instagram. The Bollywood heartthrob’s social media is currently filled with inspiring candid videos of his new workout regime that will surely drive away your midweek blues.

These videos by the Krish star will surely motivate you to hit the gym and be the best version of yourself. He has adopted ZMR movements (zero momentum reps) which is a part of HRX workout.

Sharing the workout video on his Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "You'll never get there. That place u wanna reach so bad. U won't ever get there. But don't stop trying u fool. That's the fun. And I guess the rule has changed from "faaa" to "fudge". ZMR. 30lbs. 2.10min. 6 reps."

It focuses on improving the functionality of the human body with pressure only on that part of the muscle which needs to be worked and thereby promotes muscle growth. In the image, you can see him lifting weights and doing a dumbbell bench press, cable machine.

And in one of his post, he shares that since he has been through many injuries over the years, and finally adopted to ZMR. This technique has helped him in his rehab so much that they have made it a part of the HRX workout module at Cult.fit.

Sharing the same on social media, he wrote, "1st September 2018. Behind the scenes. Rehabilitating and reconditioning my body has taken almost 10 months now. And I’m still in the process. Torn right ankle ligaments and a sprained left plus a thorasic slip disc. As if one wasn’t enough. My coordination was incredibly messed up. I’d say jump and my body wouldn’t listen. Couldn’t load the feet or my spine. Needless to say, I was losing muscle mass and gaining unwanted weight by the day. Couldn’t do any cardio or weights. Only thing I could control so as to not fall off the grid completely was my diet. Not eating the stuff I liked frustrated me further.

I've been sharing a few clips here from that journey. ZmR’s with light weights, band work plus whole lot of other techniques I discovered. The most important being writing down each day’s progress. I’d aim to do 1 more than yesterday. I hope it helps those who are currently in pain or injured. My rehab and conditioning has been frustratingly slow, after 3 months of a lot of effort and very little results, i was plagued with self doubt and a part of me wanted to quit.

But there is magic in consistency. Trust it. And keep going. All the best!".

Hrithik Roshan, who has earlier delivered stellar performances will be slipping into the character of a Mathematician for his upcoming film, Super 30, who grooms 30 students or the competitive exam of IIT-JEE. The film is all set to release on July 26, 2019.

