Hrithik Roshan goes the desi way to stay fit

Hrithik Roshan is regarded as one of the sexiest men alive in the world. The handsome Superstar who follows a strict diet and workout to maintain his chiselled body opted for the local route to stay fit by altering his diet, now, the actor has made the same a part of his routine.

Following a strict diet and rigorous routine, Hrithik Roshan has earned the reputation of the most desirable men in the nation. However, the fitness freak faced a major challenge keeping up with his diet and routine whilst shooting for Super 30 in Varanasi.

Accommodating the local availabilities to his diet, Hrithik Roshan came across Litti Chokha after being perplexed about what to eat in initial days. Not only did the actor love the lip-smacking dish, but its health benefits also helped him to be in shape, too. In fact, he liked the dish so much that he apparently plans to train his staff to cook it.

It seems the local flavour of Varanasi has touched Hrithik. While shooting there, he did not have many options in healthy food and he often relied on this one. Now, that he is back in Mumbai, he misses the flavour of this local dish and can't get over it.

Hrithik Roshan, who has earlier delivered stellar performances will be slipping into the character of a Mathematician for his upcoming film, Super 30, who grooms 30 students or the competitive exam of IIT-JEE. The film is all set to release on July 26, 2019.

