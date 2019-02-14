Watch video: Man breaks into Houston home to smoke weed; gets greeted by 1,000 lb tiger

hatke

The man was surprised and shocked when he saw the female tiger taking refuge at an abandoned property in Houston, Texas

A screengrab from the viral video.

In a shocking incident, a man who was high on weed surprisingly found a tiger taking refuge in an abandoned property. The man, who is a marijuana smoker in Houston, Texas, discovered a real tiger being comfortable at home in an urban setup. At first instance, the man thought that he was seeing things as a hallucination as he was smoking weed but soon he realised the truth when he spotted the mammoth creature in the abandoned garage of a house in Texas.

The man immediately called the police who sprung into action and scanned the abandoned property completely. After a thorough screening of the place, the police realised that the 1,000 lb female tiger was safe and secure in a cage with a screwdriver and nylon strap laden to its neck. The mammoth female tiger was healthy and was dehydrated. Soon, the police moved the tiger to a special shelter home where she was taken care of and given medical attention.

Here's a video of the tiger in a cage:

Big Tiger, no name, found in an abandoned home in Southeast Houston and boarded by @BARCanimals last night, will be transported to a private sanctuary. Authorities have found a home for it. Story on @FOX26Houston all morning & noon. Eats about 25 pounds of meat daily. pic.twitter.com/ICRINHFUUx — Nate Griffin (@NateGriffFOX26) February 12, 2019

Viral video footage of the tiger being lifted with the help of a crane shows the tiger sleeping with utmost comfort and care. The local police sergeant told the media that the caller was terrified upon seeing the animal at the abandoned garage. The man assured us that he wasn't under the influence of drugs which made him believe that he saw a tiger. The officer added that they thought the man was playing a prank or maybe he was too stoned.



"The tiger is pretty large, so she doesn't look underfed. She was thirsty," said Lara Cottingham, a spokeswoman for Houston’s animal control agency.

The spokeswoman further added "She didn't look particularly threatening but they did tranquilise her right before they transported her. It is a beautiful animal and we want it to live a happy, healthy life. Living in a cage is not optimal circumstances for anyone involved.” Resident Arturo Jimenez said: “It’s kinda scary. In Houston, that is not normal." as reported by MSN news.

The video of the tiger being found at the abandoned property by a stoned man has gone viral on social media. Here's how Twitterati reacted to the viral story:

Guy goes into abandoned home in SE Houston to smoke weed. Finds a tiger in home. Calls 311 to tell police about the weed and the tiger. Cops ask if he's actually seeing a tiger or if it's the effect of being high. Tiger is real. Thankfully, the tiger did not have the munchies. — Nick Russo (@Kingnickrusso) February 12, 2019

Congratulations to our @BARC_Houston

Animal Enforcement Officers on a job well done. Earlier Monday, they followed up on an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen regarding a tiger.https://t.co/AAv71RCtUr pic.twitter.com/ComVF8JZS0 — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) February 12, 2019

Today a tiger was found near my neighborhood in Houston and I hope this finally convinces my family that I actually did see a caged tiger in the back of a truck while we were driving back to Texas from Mexico. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ — Cynthia ðÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂ (@cyn_the_uh) February 12, 2019

An obese tiger was found in an abandoned house in Houston Texas. For those unclear. #Tigers are not pets. Tigers are not trophies. Tigers are not circus entertainment. pic.twitter.com/4Vrkci2V0A — Daniel Schneider (@BiologistDan) February 12, 2019

Tiger found at house in SE Houston. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/vTRmfVgP0k — Charles Fisher (@NewsCameraFish) February 11, 2019

Great news! Thank you for taking care of this beautiful tiger who needs to live a better life! — Rita F. (@Ritafra06359506) February 12, 2019

This is WILD! 1000lb tiger found inside abandoned SE Houston home. Some pot smokers went in to home to light up and came face to face with him! Called 311. He’s healthy and onto greener pastures soon. The place is TBD. #khou11 #tiger #houston #htx pic.twitter.com/n4JC5MraYn — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) February 11, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.