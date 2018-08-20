Watch Video: Man falls off Mumbai local train, alert cops save his life

national

21-year-old slips while alighting from a running local at Dadar railway station, sustains injuries on head and face

Screengrab of CCTV footage

On the evening of August 18 around 7:15 PM a young man had a miraculous escape after he fell from a speeding local train at Dadar station. As the train was entering Dadar Railway station, 21-year-old Hamid Jeval, a resident of Bangladesh tried to alight on the platform from the running train but in the opposite direction.

As a result, he lost his balance and fell on the platform and perilously close to the train. However, alert Government Railway Police officials, who were on duty at the platform pulled Jeval away from the train in the nick of time and saved his life.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

Jeval, who sustained injuries on his head and face was taken to Sion hospital by the railway cops where he is undergoing treatment. Jewal hails from Bangladesh, the police found a passport on him.

