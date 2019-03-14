Watch video: Man robs woman at ATM, returns after checking her bank balance

international

The incident, which was captured on camera, shows the man approaching the woman who was withdrawing money from an ATM machine in the city of Heyuan

Screen Grab from video

In a bizarre incident coming to light from Hyuan, China, where a thief managed to gain the Internet's sympathy and praise for returning the money he stole from a woman at an ATM. The thief returned the money to her after checking her bank balance. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras of an ICBC Bank's ATM in China.

According to Shanghaiist, the woman identified as Li was making a withdrawal at the ATM, and a man with propped up behind her brandishing a knife. Scared Li handed over the 2,500 yuan which she had just withdrawn.

After taking the money, the thief demanded to see her account balance. Upon checking her account balance, the thief had a change of heart realizing that her bank balance was nil, as reported by the website. The CCTV footage shows that thief hands over the money to Li smiling and moves out of the ATM.

The thief's act of kindness was praised after it went viral on Chinese social media platforms.

This robber has more decency than the average Politician! — Golf*Oscar*Delta*Delta*Yankee (@big_goddy) March 11, 2019

Wow!!! thats GREAT. But i think this robber is related to #Robin Hood. — Eben - Ezer (@Eze_065) March 11, 2019

The incident even inspired some people to make jokes.

"If he sees my bank account he will cry and give me his own money and knife and jacket...." laughed one commenter. "He's a good man," said another.

However, the thief's act of kindness to the woman didn't save him from the police, who later arrested him.

Watch the video here which was shared by CGTN:

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Three drug addicts rob clothes worth over 1 lakh, arrested

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever