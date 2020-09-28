Watch Video: Mouni Roy grateful for the wishes, shares how her birthday morning looks like

Mouni Roy is celebrating her birthday today on September 28 and fans and colleagues from the Hindi film industry have already begun to flood her Instagram stories with wishes and posts, filled with lovely pictures and the moments they have spent together.

Coming to the moments, Roy is currently holidaying in The Maldives and enjoying every second of her life. She has been sharing some stunning and gorgeous pictures and videos for her fans and they indeed look breathtaking.

Talking about her latest Instagram post, she shared a video where she thanked everyone for wishing her on the special occasion and then began to give a glimpse of her stay in The Maldives. It's filled with gorgeousness. Have a look at the video right here:

Mouni Roy has shared multiple posts and allowed her fans to have the opportunity to have a tour of The Maldives only by sitting at home. From her cute shenanigans to her charming selfies, she has done it all for all of her followers.

One of her recent Instagram posts had the actress scorch the screens in a bikini and she described this as her 'The cozy nook.' Have a look right here:

Roy made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in the 2018 sports drama, Gold. She was also seen with Rajkummar Rao in Made In China in 2019. She's now gearing up for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna.

