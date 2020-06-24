Watch Video: Neha Dhupia calls daughter Mehr 'strong girl' as she 'beats' father Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr is one of the cutest baby girls of B-town. The little one's pictures always make fans of the two actors 'ooh' and 'aww' over them. Recently, Neha shared an adorable video with her daughter that certainly melted our heart. The video also includes Angad playing with his kid.

In this video, little Mehr is seen sitting on her father’s back as he tries to catch up on some sleep. It shows the little girl trying to wake Angad up by pulling his t-shirt while sitting on his back. Sharing the clip, Neha called her daughter "a strong girl" in the caption and wrote: "#mondaymood... beating daddy up! My strong girl." The actress' fans flooded her post with comments such as "cute" and "beautiful."

On Father's Day, she shared an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo. “Her happy place ... in her daddy’s arms ... #happyfathersday Mehr ke papa ... we love u so much,” she wrote.

Before this, she had shared another beautiful picture with her family. In the picture, little Mehr is seen playing on the floor with toys all around. Angad is relaxing next to her using one of her toy as his pillow. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, the Helicopter Eela star wrote, "MOOD .... #day10 #lockdown #lockdownlove (sic)".

View this post on Instagram MOOD .... #day10 #lockdown #lockdownlove A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) onApr 2, 2020 at 10:43pm PDT

Neha and Angad are currently spending all their time with Mehr. In a recent interview, she revealed how she feels blessed to be spending time with Mehr and Angad in this tough period. She said, "It's just amazing with Mehr in the house. God forbid, I don't know what would have happened if such a situation would have taken place three years back. I'd have been all by myself and going absolutely nuts. But now, of course, Mehr is there. She lights up the house and is the love of our life. When she goes to bed is when we simply drop because we're so exhausted. But we're also so happy… because of her. Spending time with Angad is the litmus test. If you can survive with your partner in a lockdown, then you're meant to be. When Mehr grows up and asks me advice about 'an ideal man', I'd say, someone with whom you can survive the lockdown. You don't need anything else in your life."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news