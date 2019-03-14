Watch video: Nora Fatehi grooving to Kamariya with little fans is the cutest thing you'll see today

bollywood

Nora Fatehi's dance skills are unmatched, and she has proved it many times over with superhit numbers like Dilbar, Dilbar Arabic and Kamariya from Stree. The actress is currently shooting in London for Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

While shooting for the film, a couple of Nora's young fans along with their parents turned up on the sets to get a glimpse of the actress and take some pictures. One of the children had also learnt the hook step of Kamariya and wanted to show that to Nora.

Touched by the gesture, the actress wrapped up her shoot early and not only met them but also danced with them on the superhit number from Stree, and shared the video with the caption, "By far the cutest thing ever; these cuties were waiting on the set of #streetdancer in the cold for a pic with their families and then one of the kids wanted to show me his moves to kamariya! Then I thought what a beautiful moment lets all dance to kamariya! Nothing brings me more joy than these innocent kids! they are really true fans they love genuinely."

Other than Street Dancer 3D, Nora will also be seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and John Abraham's Batla House.

