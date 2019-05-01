Watch video: Parineeti Chopra's hilarious Yash Raj heroine tutorial

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra shares an ultimate guide to being a Yash Raj film heroine through a video. The video will definitely crack you up

Parineeti Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra, who made her debut with YRF's Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl, has come up with hilarious video, on her social media handle. The video is a funny take on a quintessential Yash Raj Films (YRF) heroine, shooting in a sari in the snow. Pari had her moment of recreating it and netizens couldn't stop praising her!

On Tuesday, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account to share the video claiming it to be a tutorial guide to being a "Real Filmi" Yash Raj-film heroine. Clad in a parrot green chiffon saree, and fake snow around, Pari's team recreated Switzerland at Malad's Madh Island, Mumbai, in this scorching heat.

Parineeti shared the video and wrote: "Yashraj heroine tutorial :— Fake switzerland in Madh Island. Fake snow in 34 degrees heat. Fake wind. One mohabbatein song. But one REAL FILMY girl! Couldn't stop laughing after this shot [sic]"

DJ Snake was the first one to drop a comment on this video. He posted a laughing emoticon. Choreographer Mudassar Khan, actress Kubbra Sait were the first few ones to notice this video.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in Kesari with Akshay Kumar, which minted great numbers at the Box Office. She will next be seen in Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Akshay Kumar and badminton player Saina Nehwal's biopic. Apart from this, she has also been roped in for the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train.

