Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Holi with Isha Ambani

While the World will celebrate Holi on March 10, celebrations have already begun in the tinsel town. On Friday, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal hosted a grand Holi party at their residence in Worli, Mumbai. The celebration was attended by a large number of Bollywood celebrities.

One celebrity couple that stood out was Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. The couple looked gorgeous in their white and yellow traditional outfits and added spark to the party.

The Bajirao Mastani actress donned a traditional white kurta with colourful small prints, while Nick turned his Desi mode on in his white kurta with the same prints. Twinning, the couple stole the limelight once again.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, as well as her brother Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya, also attended the party.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018, and keep on sharing mushy moments from their love life on social media. Recently, they were seen dancing to foot-tapping Bollywood number, Aankh Marey in a video, posted by the singer.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13.

She will be next seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this duo, the film will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora. Priyanka will also serve as the executive producer.

She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

