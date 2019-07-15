Watch Video: Salman Khan gives a twist to the #BottleCapChallenge

bollywood

The Bottle Cap Challenge has set the internet on fire and after Akshay Kumar, Jason Statham and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Salman Khan also took up the challenge, but with a twist

Pic: Salman Khan's Instagram account

The new trend that has taken the social media on a storm is #BottleCapChallenge. From Akshay Kumar to Siddhant Chaturvedi and from Tiger Shroff to Vidyut Jammwal, many others have done this with ease. The new challenge that has got everyone hooked onto it is the Bottle Cap Challenge, where one has to open the lid of the bottle with his/her foot.

Salman Khan too joined the bandwagon by taking up the Bottle Cap Challenge. In the video, Salman is seen shirtless in a gym, all geared up to kick the cap off the bottle.

Just before kicking the cap, Salman stops and approaches the already loosened bottle cap and blows it off. The Kick star then takes the bottle from his helper's hand, and drinks the water, and ends the video by saying "Paani bachao (Save Water)".

He captioned the video: "Don't thakao paani bachao".

View this post on Instagram Don’t thakao paani bachao A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onJul 14, 2019 at 5:33am PDT

Also Read: Watch Videos: Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal give a twist to the #BottleCapChallenge

Recently, he also shared an anecdote from his holiday on what ensued when he offered water to a monkey in a plastic bottle. "Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta (Our Bajrangi Bhaijaan does not drink water from a plastic bottle)," Salman captioned the video.

Salman Khan's recent-release, Bharat on Eid with Katrina Kaif has earned Rs 200 cr at the box office. The film is Salman Khan's highest opening film of his entire career. Apart from this, he is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Inshallah will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Salman will also be donning the producer's hat for Nach Baliye's upcoming season, and it has been creating buzz owing to its high glamorous content. According to the new track, Nach Baliye 9 will see five ex-couples and five current couples fighting it out to win the coveted trophy.

Also Read: Salman Khan drops his guard and speaks about his exes in this leaked video

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates