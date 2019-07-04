Watch Videos: Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal give a twist to the #BottleCapChallenge

bollywood

The Bottle Cap Challenge has set the internet on fire and after Akshay Kumar, Jason Statham and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal have taken the challenge to the next level.

Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Tiger Shroff is a trained Mixed Martial Arts fighter and we have seen his skills several times. There's no match to him when it comes to any kind of fight form. While the Bottle Cap Challenge is driving the internet crazy, there are many celebrities who have taken up this challenge. From Akshay Kumar to Siddhant Chaturvedi and international stars like Jason Statham, John Mayer and many others have done this with ease. When it comes to this, how could experts Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal stay behind? The actor was inspired by the great martial artist Donnie Yen, who was blindfolded when he opened the bottle's cap.

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram account to share a video and wrote, "Wellll since everybodys showing off... Inspired by the great @donnieyenofficial! Yo @beyounick is this good enough? Looking good ritesh sir #goodoldspideysense #@riteishd @thedinomorea #bottlecapchallenge (sic)"

Vidyut Jammwal went a step ahead by taking up the challenge with not just one bottle but three bottles. He dedicated the video to his fans and wrote, "#Jammwalions this one's for you... #itrainlikevidyutjammwal #kalaripayattu @farakicks @jasonstatham #farabidavetchin #jasonstatham (sic)"

Isn't it mind-blowing?

What is the Bottle Cap Challenge?

Well, in the Bottle Cap Challenge, a bottle is placed on a table with its cap loosely fixed on it. The person who is attempting the challenge is required to remove the cap with a roundhouse kick. But there's a twist to the challenge. While performing the challenge one must keep in mind that the cap should just fly off the bottle and the bottle must remain stationary at that particular moment. Now, that's quite a task. Also, the entire challenge has to be recorded on 'Slow Motion' in order to understand whether you've actually made it.

Although the 'Bottle Cap Challenge' was started by Taekwondo instructor Farabi Davletchin, it only went viral after mixed martial artist Max Holloway tried it out, which was followed by several other celebrities. The Bottle Cap Challenge soon spread to the South film industry with South star Arjun Sarja signing up for it.

