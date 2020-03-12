Watch Video: Sameera Reddy's mother-in-law steals the thunder in the 'flip the switch' challenge

Sameera Reddy may have been away from the silver screen for a while, but given the power of social media, the actor is making all the right buzz.

Recently, she shared a fun video on Instagram with her mother-in-law Manjiri Varde. In the video, the duo can be seen taking the 'Flip The Switch' challenge. The video begins with the Taxi No 9211 actress performing some sassy moves with her mother-in-law recording the video. Later, the duo switch roles with Varde grooving to the beats of a song while Sameera turns cameraperson for her.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "When your mother in law steals your thunder #asli #gangster @manjrivarde you were epic! She #flippedtheswitch thank you for being as crazy as I am...Please Try this at home and tag us !!"

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) onMar 11, 2020 at 12:31am PDT

Reddy was in the news last year when she embraced motherhood for the second time giving birth to a girl, Nyra. The Tezz actress had married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015. Sameera Reddy also shot for an underwater photoshoot during her pregnancy which went viral on social media.

