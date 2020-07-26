Watch Video: Sameera Reddy's spoof on 'Indian Matchmaking' with mother-in-law leaves netizens in splits

Sameera Reddy may have been away from the silver screen for a while, but given the power of social media, the actor is making all the right buzz. The actress recently shared a short spoof video of the recent Netflix reality series, Indian Matchmaking.

In the video uploaded by The Taxi No 9211 actress on her Instagram handle, she puts down her criteria for an ideal mother-in-law, while footage of Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia is inserted for reaction shots. Reddy says it's a mother-in-law who is a woman's real life-partner and said that one must get the 'right mother-in-law' to make the marriage successful.

She says, "Astrologer, palm-reader, face-reader, kuch bhi kar lo, mother-in-law toh sahi chahiye mujhe (do anything but I want the right mother-in-law). She should be at least 6-ft-tall, definitely traditionally dressed, no tattoos, no scarves, no boots….and always listening to bhajans". The video then cuts to her mother-in-law Manjri Varde who doesn't meet the requirements and has her own take on the matter. On the other hand, the mother-in-law demands a daughter-in-law who is mentally stable, and we can see Sameera laughing it off like a madwoman.

Sharing the video, Sameera wrote, "Asli life partner toh Mother in law hoti hai this is how I found my Sassy Saasu! The perfect match (sic)". Take a look:

Sameera has been quite active on social media and regularly shares her thoughts. Recently, she shared a video wherein she also narrated her personal experience over her physical attributes which had made her an unhappy person.

Reddy was in the news last year when she embraced motherhood for the second time giving birth to a girl, Nyra. The Tezz actress had married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015. Sameera Reddy also shot for an underwater photoshoot during her pregnancy which went viral on social media.

In an interview to IANS, Sameera spoke about what it takes to be a new mother, especially during coronavirus lockdown. "Every time I look at my baby girl, I feel a sense of joy and optimism. There are so many stories that I will be telling her about the unconditional love and efforts that doctors, nurses, police forces, and the community at large are putting in to ensure our safety and protection," she said.

"I understand what it takes to be a new mother, especially during this time. I have always championed that we mothers are imperfectly perfect - the ups and downs, constant worry, disconnection, these feelings are normal and I am confident that we will come out stronger," she added.

