Watch Video: Saumya Tandon breaks into tears on her last day on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain sets

A lot has been spoken since the past few days about Saumya Tandon, who plays a prominent role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Reports were doing the rounds that the actress, also best remembered as Roop from Jab We Met, is going to quit the show owing to the current situation due to pandemic. A few days ago, she confirmed that she had indeed quit the show.

Now, she has taken to her Instagram account to share videos and a thank you note for her co-stars and team on her last day. Saumya posted several videos on Instagram, capturing the celebrations of her last day on the sets. The videos feature her co-stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Vaibhav Mathur and Deepesh Bhan and the entire crew singing "Tum ko dekha toh ye khayal aaya" and "Abhi na jaao chhodkar" for her. This leaves Soumya teary-eyed. She also thanked Aasif Sheikh for being a wonderful co-actor. The video also features other co-stars sharing their memories of shooting with the actress.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial . My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78 @vaibhav.mathur.teeka @deepeshbhan @saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day). 5 lovely years of #bhabhijigharparhai with @andtvofficial @zeetv and thanks to my producers Mrs Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Ji . The video work is from @raajjchatterjii and Ganesh (sic)".

Saumya was apparently not willing to shoot due to the ongoing pandemic considering she has a child at her home. So far, be it a schoolteacher, a bold police officer, to a school going kid or even playing a character of the opposite gender, Saumya Tandon has skilfully essayed several characters as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Earlier this week, she had shared a video of her and co-star Asif Shaikh having fun behind the scenes while shooting for a sequence.

There were reports in July that Tandon tested positive for COVID-19 just days after shooting resumed in Naigaon. Concerned about the actor and the other team members' health, the makers even asked them to take a break from shooting. They are also sanitising the set as a precautionary measure.

