Watch video: Tigress and her cubs walk up to forest reserve official filming them

Updated: 11 November, 2020 11:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the video, the tigress appears to be walking away from the car, but then she turns around and walks right up to the field director recording them

A screengrab of the video
A screengrab of the video

A heartwarming video of a tigress with her cubs is winning hearts online. The viral video, shot by the field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, shows the tigress out on a walk with her four cubs.

In the 1-minute 29-seconds video, the tigress appears to be walking away from the car, but then she turns around and walks right up to the field director recording them. After a few seconds, they walk away into the cover of darkness.

The amazing video was shared on Twitter by senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey, who said that the video was worth a watch. "Brilliant and beautiful capture of tigress with cubs in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve by Field Director. A worth watch," Pandey wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 25,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Rewards of Forest Sevice. Would have been more rewarding to all of us without the sound of the camera", while a second user commented, "Tyger Tyger, burning bright, In the forests of the night."

Here's how tweeple reacted:

First Published: 11 November, 2020 11:00 IST

Tags

viral videosoffbeat newsoffbeat videoswildlifeTwitterhatke news

