Watch video: Tigress and her cubs walk up to forest reserve official filming them

A heartwarming video of a tigress with her cubs is winning hearts online. The viral video, shot by the field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, shows the tigress out on a walk with her four cubs.

Brilliant and beautiful capture of tigress with cubs in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve by Field Director. A worth watch. @ntca_india @UpforestUp pic.twitter.com/1maLjD13K7 — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) November 9, 2020

In the 1-minute 29-seconds video, the tigress appears to be walking away from the car, but then she turns around and walks right up to the field director recording them. After a few seconds, they walk away into the cover of darkness.

The amazing video was shared on Twitter by senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey, who said that the video was worth a watch. "Brilliant and beautiful capture of tigress with cubs in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve by Field Director. A worth watch," Pandey wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 25,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Rewards of Forest Sevice. Would have been more rewarding to all of us without the sound of the camera", while a second user commented, "Tyger Tyger, burning bright, In the forests of the night."

Here's how tweeple reacted:

My goodness. Stunningly beautiful. And so many cubs. She is a very clever mother. I hope they are all safe there, but if not please don’t tell me as I feel physical and mental pain at cruelty to animals, the destruction of their habitats and of the planet itself. — Patricia Watson (@PMWatsonOBE) November 9, 2020

Wow! It's heartening to see that she and her cubs are very comfortable with the presence of people. Secured, she walks straight and up close towards the vehicle ... Lucky people ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — @ulVaià¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯ (@AttulV) November 9, 2020

Rewards of Forest Sevice.

Would have been more rewarding to all of us without the sound of the camera. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 9, 2020

Tyger Tyger, burning bright,

In the forests of the night



God bless our Country and her Tigers ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Haresh Sundaram (@hareshsundaram) November 10, 2020

