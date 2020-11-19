Watch video: Tyson Fury gets his 'Deadman' on with Undertaker tribute

As we approach WWE's Survivor Series on Sunday, November 22, it is also a celebration of The Undertaker's final farewell. Boxing Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and one of the biggest stars in the sporting world just posted his own celebration of The Undertaker today across his social channels. Take a look at his video tribute to Taker in an epic fashion which he uploaded on Facebook and Instagram. He wrote, "Showing my utmost respect to The @Undertaker on his 30th Anniversary in the @WWE. Sporting this Phenom inspired, custom @Claudio_Lugli outfit and Championship title. Deadman I will be tuning in to watch your Final Farewell this Sunday at Survivor Series."

Tyson Fury has a message for Taker ahead of his 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series on Sunday and has dressed up in style with his own 'Ode to the Deadman'.

Tyson Fury made his WWE in 2019 on SmacDown and faced Brock Lesnar in October that year in his in-ring debut at WWE Crown Jewel. Fury went on to win the match via count out.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news