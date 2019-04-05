Watch video: Urmila Matondkar enjoys vada pav during election campaign in Mumbai

national

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar was seen munching the delicious Maharashtrian delicacy which is also the favourite street food in Mumbai, thus proving that she is truly a Mumbaikar at heart

Politician Urmila Matondkar relished freshly cooked vada pav as she takes a small break amidst her election campaign in Mumbai. Pic/Instagram fillamwala

Veteran actress Urmila Matondkar who joined the Congress has been seen campaigning for herself and spreading the word of her candidature in Mumbai. The actor-turned-politician took to the streets of Mumbai to appeal to the voters in her constituency. Urmila will be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as Congress candidate from Mumbai North constituency against BJP's Gopal Shetty.



Urmila Matondkar with Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

A few days ago, she was seen meeting Congress party workers and autorickshaw drivers in Gorai, Borivli. Matondkar was busy campaigning in the constituency which sprawls through the thickly populated suburbs of Malad-Kandivali-Borivali-Dahisar, in the north-west part of Mumbai. And now pictures of Urmila binging on the famous and delicious Maharashtrian delicacy have gone viral.



Urmila Matondkar relished Mumbai's favourite street food, the vada pav

In the pictures, Urmila Matondkar is seen munching on the famous street of Mumbai, vada pav, as she quickly grasps a bite of the freshly cooked food. Taking a break from her rigorous campaign, she was seen relishing Mumbai's favourite snack as party workers were seen smiling away.

After taking a quick bite, Urmila is seen heaping praises for the snack and showing a thumbs up after she's has finished the vada pav. Going a step further, she even asks one of her supporters to pay for the vada pav.

Also Read: Elections 2019: Congress goes Rangeela, ropes in Urmila Matondkar

In the pictures, Urmila Matondkar is seen donning a pink kurta and draping a Congress flag as her dupatta around her neck. To complete her look, Urmila has tied her hair in a pony and is seen sporting a red tika on her forehead.

On March 27, 2019, Matondkar traveled to Delhi and met party president Rahul Gandhi, after which she was formally inducted in the Congress party. Urmila Matondkar and Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel will address a 'Mega Youth Meet' in Andheri on April 7, 2019, and will be seen interacting with the youngsters, especially first-time voters, and campaign for Mumbai North-West Congress nominee Sanjay Nirupam, who has convened the meet.



Urmila Matondkar is seen interacting with autorickshaw drivers and children in Gorai, Borivli. Pic/Satej Shinde

"They shall appeal to the youth to choose the Congress for its performance as the youngsters are totally disappointed by the BJP," said Sanjay Nirupam as reported by IANS.

Urmila Matondkar will be up against BJP's sitting MP Gopal Shetty who is seeking re-election from this erstwhile Gujarati-dominated BJP bastion of Mumbai North.

