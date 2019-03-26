Milind Deora replaces Sanjay Nirupam as MRCC chief

national

Almost every senior leader who doesn't owe allegiance to Sanjay Nirupam, wanted the former Shiv Sainik's wicket. Nirupam's tenure was marred by some serious controversies, yet he managed to hold to the post all these years

Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam

If the Congress high command has given Sanjay Nirupam something that he has been desperately demanding, it has also taken away from him something he had been wanting to stick to during the Lok Sabha polls. Nirupam, who was given a ticket from Mumbai North-West against the wishes of a majority of the party leaders on Monday, was simultaneously removed from the Mumbai Congress chief's position. Former minister and Mumbai South candidate, Milind Deora has replaced Nirupam.

Sources said Deora had mounted pressure on the high command last week by suspending his poll campaign. He had travelled to Kolkata and from there went to New Delhi to meet the party bosses. He had previously taken an open stand against Nirupam. Almost every senior leader who doesn't owe allegiance to Nirupam, wanted the former Shiv Sainik's wicket. Nirupam's tenure was marred by some serious controversies, yet he managed to hold to the post all these years.

Deora's well-wishers in MRCC expressed happiness over his appointment. City unit vice-president Zakir Ahmed welcomed the new president, saying that Deora's leadership would get the party dramatic results. Deora thanked Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for "trusting him".

"This appointment comes at a challenging time and I commit myself to strengthening the roots of the party in Mumbai. I appeal to all leaders and workers to work unitedly to defend and further party ideals. Mumbai needs politics of inclusive development," he said.

"In my view, the Indian National Congress is the only political outfit that truly represents the spirit and nature of Mumbai. In my tenure, I will focus on holistic development, with a focus on housing for all, protection to small and medium enterprises and enriching social and communal harmony," he said.

Nirupam said he was given a choice on Monday. "I chose to contest the Lok Sabha polls. I told my high command that I will focus on the North-West seat and win it for the party."

He said he was grateful to Rahul Gandhi for giving him a longer stint in MRCC and making him a party candidate from Mumbai yet again.

