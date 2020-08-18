Watch video: Violators made to do sit-ups for venturing near overflowing Krishna river in Maharashtra

The special task force (STF) deputed in Maharashtra’s Sangli district for flood-relief operations punished the violators for venturing nearing overflowing Krishna river despite the warning. The offenders were made to do sit-ups.

“We punished the violators on Monday as they did not follow the instructions. A warning was issued asking people not to venture near the river due to increased water level,” an official said.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Special task force for flood relief made the offenders in Sangli district do squats as they ventured near Krishna river despite the warning to not go near the river in view of its increased water level. pic.twitter.com/hcCD4UnxDH — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Water levels of Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers in Sangli district have risen due to continuous rains, officials said, adding that residents have been put on alert.

Massive floods had caused widescale damage in Sangli and Kolhapur districts last year during monsoon. In Sangli district, very light to light rains are predicted for the next two to three days.

In Sangli and Kolhapur districts, water is being released from Koyna, Warna, Chandoli and Radhanagari dams. "The water is currently being released from Almatti dam (in north Karnataka) at the rate of 2.5 lakh cusecs," said an official.

The water level of Krishna river which flows through Sangli district was at 35.4 feet while the water level of Panchaganga river at Rajaram weir in Kolhapur district was at 38.9 feet.

