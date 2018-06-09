Watch video: Virat Kohli has insured his beard, jokes KL Rahul

In the video posted by Rahul, two men are taking pictures of Virat Kohli's beard and later he is seen writing something on a piece of paper

KL Rahul

Cricketer KL Rahul took a harmless dig at India cricket captain Virat Kohli and tweeted a video of him yesterday. And if Rahul's tweet is to be believed, the skipper has apparently got his beard insured.

In the video posted by Rahul, two men are taking pictures of Kohli's beard and later he is seen writing something on a piece of paper. Rahul captioned the video, "Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory."

Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory. pic.twitter.com/cUItPV8Rhy — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 8, 2018

Earlier Virat Kohli won India's cricketer of the year award for the fourth time for outstanding performances over the past two seasons. Kohli became India's captain in 2015 and led his team back to number one place in the Test rankings the following year. The 29-year-old, who was also named International Cricket Council player of the year in January, amassed 1,332 runs in 13 Tests in 2016-2017. He also averaged 84.22 for his 1,516 runs in 27 one-day internationals. In six Tests in 2017-18, the star batsman has scored 896 runs at an average of 89.6.

Known as "King Kohli" in his home country, the player was recently ranked the highest paid cricketer in the world, at 83rd in the Forbes' list of big earning athletes. It estimated his annual earnings at $24 million. In line with his status as a national hero, a wax effigy of Kohli was unveiled on Wednesday at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi.

