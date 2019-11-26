MENU

Watch video: Yuzvendra Chahal impressed by new anchor 'Rohitaa'

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 12:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Kolkata

Chahal usually interviews Team India players in a show, 'Chahal TV' for BCCI. "Good job by new anchor Rohitaa Sharma. Keep it up youngster," Chahal said replying to the video posted by BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata: Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took yet another funny jibe at one of his teammates in the team - this time it being batsman Rohit Sharma!

Following India's historic win against Bangladesh in the first-ever pink-ball Test match in India played at Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharma interviewed pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

"Hitman in conversation with Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. Rohit Sharma dons the anchor's hat and quizzes pace duo who steered India to a historic victory in the pink ball Test," BCCI said via a tweet shared on the micro-blogging site.

Yuzvendra Chahal is usually the one who takes funny interviews of Team India players in a show, that is named 'Chahal TV' for BCCI. "Good job by new anchor Rohitaa Sharma. Keep it up youngster," said Yuzvendra Chahal replying to the video that was posted by BCCI.

rohit sharmaYuzvendra Chahalcricket newssports news

