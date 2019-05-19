'We are being targeted for BMC's negligence'

national

After municipal body sends showcause notices to 24 defaulting drug suppliers, association sends letter to civic chief

The tussle between the BMC and drug suppliers has escalated further. After the municipal corporation blacklisted one supplier and declared four others as defaulters, it has now issued showcause notices to another 24 drug suppliers. Following this, the All Food and Drug License Holders Foundation has written to the BMC commissioner, claiming that they are being "wrongfully targeted".

mid-day on May 16 had reported how after a delay of four months, the BMC had blacklisted one supplier for failing to supply medicines 394 times in 2018. Following the development, the association in a complaint filed on May 18 with the BMC had said that civic-run hospitals were facing drug shortage due to irregularities and mismanagement.

"One of the main reasons analysed in the vendors' meet to address shortage of medicines, was that we are not getting our payments as per contractual obligations as mentioned in the Tender Booklet. As per contractual obligations and as stated in purchase orders, the BMC has to pay its vendors within 30 days from the date of supplies. However, in 95 per cent of the cases the contractual obligation is not honoured," one of the points of the complaint letter stated.

The association also alleged that officials don't follow proper procedures. Abhay Pandey, president of the association, said, "When a storekeeper places an order, it goes through a series of mechanisms as per hierarchy mandated in your material management software. It takes between seven days and two months before these orders are officially released.

After receipt of orders by email or post, the vendor has to supply it within 30 days. This delays the process. But now, we are being held responsible for it," said Pandey. When contacted, Dr Ashwini Joshi, additional commissioner (health), said that she hasn't received the complaint, but would look into it.

