We've found Arjun Kapoor's doppelganger, take a look to believe

While we have seen several pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan and a few other celebrities' lookalikes, here is Arjun Kapoor's look-alike



Arjun Kapoor doppelganger, Mridul Madhok

Arjun Kapoor's doppelganger, Mridul will be seen in MTV's newest dating reality show 'Dating in The Dark' with a dark twist. The host of the show, Nora Fatehi was taken aback to see him, as she mistook him for Arjun Kapoor, and couldn't fathom the fact that he has participated in the dating show.

She was in for a surprise when she walked in on the sets of the show on day one to meet the contestants and found none other than Arjun Kapoor amongst them. Or, that's what she thought until the contestant came forward and introduced himself as Mridul, a software engineer, and blogger from Delhi, who bears an uncanny resemblance to none other than Arjun Kapoor himself!

"At first sight, I was like...whhhat! Is Arjun shooting with us? I was shocked!!!! I had to do a double look! He actually is a spitting image of Arjun Kapoor. Unbelievable!! I'm sure, at one point, everyone while watching is going to mistake him for Arjun", said Nora Fatehi.

In fact, Mridul looks so much like Arjun Kapoor that he even managed to gatecrash Virushka's Delhi wedding reception without any hassle at all. So, Nora's confusion on seeing him on the set was well founded and made for a rather entertaining first day on set for sure.

