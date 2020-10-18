What pandemic? Randeep Hooda's love for travelling stays unaffected

Randeep Hooda's love for travelling stays unaffected as he remains the "old me" in the "new normal" scenario. The actor was spotted at Jaipur airport on to his vacation. He even took to his Instagram account to share a picture with his fans.

Hooda is now gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan where he plays the antagonist and also will be seen with Ileana D'Cruz in a film called Unfair & Lovely. Hooda was injured while shooting for Radhe and had to undergo leg surgery. Talking about the same in an interview, he said, "My leg is healing, there's no post operative complication. I'll be able to move around properly in a week's time. My dad, who's a doctor, was there during my operation and took care of everything."

He added, "My doctor, Chetan Unadkat has been taking care of me for long because I keep hurting myself. This right leg injury happened 12 years ago when I fell from my horse while playing a game of polo. The horse fell on my right leg and the lower part was badly damaged. It had to be operated on and plates and screws were put to fix the damage."

Talking about the plates and screws that he was supposed to get done and how he never got time for it, the Sarbjit actor said, "But, I was either not getting time or the money to get this done. These plates and screws have been the longest relationship in my life, sad that it came to an end. I think the best films in my career happened when they were with me, and now I don't know if I'd be the same actor again."

