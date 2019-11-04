What? Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to work together in this film?

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are the most successful superstars of Bollywood. While the Khans' have worked in pairs earlier, we are yet to see the trio together in a film. But, it seems the wait is now over. According to reports, the three stars will be seen working together in Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha.

According to a Filmfare report, Shah Rukh and Salman will be making a special appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha. A source told the portal, "Aamir Khan has a special role saved for Shah Rukh Khan in the script. It’s not a blink-and-miss cameo, it's an important role without which the script will lose solidarity."

The source further added, "While Shah Rukh Khan is confirmed for the role, Salman is yet to give the nod." Well, we hope an official confirmation is made soon.

We are surely excited to see the trio together.

Speaking of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan. It also marks Aamir and Kareena's third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again.

He said in an interview with mid-day, "Atul had approached me with the adapted script, but I did not take him seriously. It was only two-and-a-half years later that I read the script and loved it. After that, I secured the rights of the movie from Paramount. I have always loved Forrest Gump; it is a life-affirming story."

The team began its shooting last week. Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap. It's one of his most ambitious projects and he was keen to seek his mum's blessings. There's been a lot of buzz about Aamir's preparations for his role in the film, about how he's undergoing physical changes to look his part. The Dangal actor will be gaining 20 kg for the role and sporting a turban in some parts.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

