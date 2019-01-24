What's brewing between Nora Fatehi and Rohan Mehra?

bollywood

Nora Fatehi and Rohan Mehra were spotted together by the shutterbugs

Nora Fatehi and Rohan Mehra. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Dance sensation, Nora Fatehi has delivered many hit songs in the past where 'Dilbar' and 'Kamariya' definitely topped the list. Her hot avatar and sexy moves have won over her fans. Nora has also marked her debut as a singer in her own debut production album. Meanwhile, Rohan Mehra too had gained a lot of popularity with his debut release Bazaar (2018) starring Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte. He was lauded for his acting chops.

Recently, Nora Fatehi was spotted in the suburbs with her friend Rohan Mehra. This is not the first time that the Batla House actress has been clicked with Bazaar fame Rohan Mehra. Our cameras often keep clicking the two having lunch or attending screenings together. Apart from being good friends, the two hotties indeed compliment each other with their looks.

While we spot the two stars often together, is there a possibility that there might actually be a movie in the making for them?? Or has cupid struck them both?

Also Read: Varun Dhawan: Nora Fatehi is one of the most hard working humans I've met

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates