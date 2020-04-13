What's the truth behind the romance between Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna? The actress reveals!

Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna shocked and surprised a lot of people when they took to their respective social media accounts to announce to the world they are quarantined together. You all must have seen that post where the actress even used the hashtag #Quarantine Love to express her feelings for the singer. But is this the entire story? Is there's something more than what meets the eye? Yes, there is!

In a video chat with Bollywood Spy, she spilled the beans on what the truth actually is. This is actually for their single that's going to come out soon that's been titled, Quarantine Love. She's promoting the same with the singer. She said, "People are eating my head, literally. People are like, 'Do not date him! You broke our heart.' Today only, I was having a laugh with my friends about this."

They are quarantining together only to shoot for the song. " We shot it at home only, we are next-door neighbours. I just hopped into his house. The two of us shot it on the phone," she said. And then came the reveal, " People don't know I am promoting the song. They think we are dating. That's what the whole promotion plan was, to do something that creates a question in everyone's minds."

She also said Mika is a very nice person and doesn't know why people have problems with him. Now let's see what the song has in store for us. Bring it on!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news