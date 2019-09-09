When Jaya Bachchan ran to hug Meezaan

A viral video of Jaya Bachchan running towards Meezaan to hug him at the recent Abu-Sandeep fashion gala has sent netizens into a tizzy. Though Deepika Padukone was also on the ramp, the veteran actor could not contain her excitement and made a beeline for Jaaved Jaaferi's son.

The incident took place at a fashion event that celebrated Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's label's 33rd anniversary. Take a look at the video below:

Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and the Malaal actor are said to be close pals. The reason why Bachchan exuded warmth and joy on seeing him, perhaps?

When asked whether he was dating Navya Naveli, Meezaan had told Mumbai Mirror, "We're from the same friends' circle, she is my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in a relationship with anyone." In another interview, he had admitted to being in a relationship with someone. "Maybe, I'm in a relationship but not with Navya. Just because I got papped with my friend doesn't mean she's my girlfriend. Maybe you will believe me when I get papped with my actual girlfriend," he had said.

Meezaan's debut vehicle Malaal also starred newcomer Sharmin Segal. The film, however, didn't do well at the box office. Talking about his dad, actor Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan said in an interview with IANS, "He is very loved and respected because he is a skilled dancer and actor. The whole thing made me understand that if I am good in my craft, I will get my due and if I have love and support of the audience, I will get what I want as an actor," he added. Malaal is a film that was set in Mumbai where Shiva (played by Meezaan), a young Marathi man from a chawl, falls in love with a north Indian (played by Sharmin).

Also read: Sharmin Segal: Won't be able to do nude scene on-screen yet

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates