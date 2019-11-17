When Mumbai fell for Katy Perry
At her India debut, singer Katy Perry had her audience at DY Patil Stadium wrapped around her little finger.
By now, Mumbai's audiences are used to international musical acts coming down. Coldplay was here, so was Justin Bieber. Ed Sheeran has already performed in Mumbai a couple of times, as has Bryan Adams. And U2 is scheduled to drop by too. But Saturday night belonged to Katy Perry and Dua Lipa who performed at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium for the OnePlus Music Festival.
Lipa took to the stage first, and tried to make Mumbai dance with her high-octane numbers. But when you are not allowed to sing the f*** in your biggest hit, IDGAF, the point's sort of lost. Dressed in green cargos and a matching bikini top, she looked stunning, shining in the sweat thanks to the city's humidity. It was during her act that one of the barriers separating the gold stand from the general section was left open and crowds rushed to get closer to the stage.
The Indian artiste Ritviz—look him up if you don't already follow him—opened for Katy Perry who took to the stage in an off-shoulder, green animal-print jumpsuit singing Chained to the Rhythm. By the time she was through Bon Appétit and Teenage Dream, the stadium was on its feet. The backdrop was a screen that featured animation inspired by vintage videogames like Pacman and cybertronic characters and Perry asked: "Hey Mumbai, they tell me this is your winter!" She proceeded to play a pink guitar as she sang Hot and Cold; hell, we were sold.
Dua Lipa
With her indefatigable energy that rivalled only Chris Martin, Perry interacted with the crowd and kept us engaged. The show looked very slick, very international and not some watered down, compromised version of a global pop star's concert (we're looking at you, Bieber). It was a show that Katy Perry should be proud of. Kudos Katy, come back soon.
Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand bash at his Mumbai residence to welcome American singer Katy Perry in the city. The house party turned into a star-studded affair as Bollywood celebrities thronged at KJo's house to party with the pop star. (All photos/Yogen Shah)
In pictures: Natasha Poonawalla and Katy Perry clicked as they arrived at Karan Johar's house in Mumbai.
Gauri Khan opted for a all-black outfit as she attended Karan Johar's party hosted especially to welcome American singer Katy Perry in the city.
Malaika Arora looked stunning as ever as she wore a black blingy outfit for Karan Johar's party for Katy Perry. The 'Roar' singer who landed in India a few days back to perform at a music festival on Saturday, exchanged hugs and handshakes with people from the film fraternity.
Kiara Advani pouted with the American singer and sharing it on the Instagram story, she wrote, "Katy Pout."
In picture: Kiara clicked while arriving at the party.
Arjun Kapoor was in his element at the party. A video of Kapoor saying "Aila, Alia!" has been doing rounds on social media.
Karisma Kapoor arrived with Amrita Arora and Seema Khan for Karan Johar's house party. Talking about Katy Perry, the popstar is in India after a long gap of seven years and this will be her first time performing at a music festival in the city.
Alia Bhatt was all smiles as she was clicked by the paparazzi stationed outside Karan Johar's residence in Mumbai. Various pictures and videos of Alia partying with Katy and other Bollywood celebs have been doing rounds on social media.
Talking about her visit, Katy Perry in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday said, "I just don't stay in my room and I am not that girl who orders room service. I like to go out, seek the world. I love people, culture, and tradition. So you are going to catch me in the streets."
In picture: Ananya Panday and mother Bhavana Pandey too attended the party.
Kajol, Karan Johar's dear friend from the film industry, was dressed in her glamorous best for the grand party for Katy Perry.
Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri's daughter Alizeh too was clicked at the party. The Starkid looked stunning in an LBD.
Even before the party, Katy Perry got a taste of Bollywood hospitality as we heard Jacqueline Fernandez visited her on Wednesday for an all-girls' dinner. "They enjoyed a meal at the hotel's Japanese restaurant, Yuuka, which was booked for them. The two spent an hour together." Fernandez, who is playing host to the musician, tells mid-day how she was fascinated by Perry's knowledge of Indian music. "She was well aware of who Amit [Trivedi] was, her knowledge of music expands across the globe. It will be a different experience to see them live. When I first met her, despite being jet-lagged, she was full of energy. I told her how some of her songs have got me through [hard] times in my life."
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also attended Karan Johar's grand bash for Katy Perry. The actress opted for a black maxi dress, that she paired up with a glitzy over-coat and Aish totally killed it!
Aditi Rao Hydari was killing it in a black outfit as she attended Karan Johar's party.
Katy Perry wants to enjoy every bit of her time in India. "I have always wanted to come to Mumbai. I have been to a couple of places. I did a cricket match seven years ago and had some fun in Rajasthan. But I have always looked at Mumbai as a destination because it is the most fun and there is a lot of art and culture, entertainment and Bollywood. So, I am really excited to indulge in all things Indian," said Perry.
In picture: Anushka Sharma looked super gorgeous at Karan Johar's party.
Shahid Kapoor, who usually avoids attending B-town parties, too was one of the attendees at Karan Johar's bash.
Shahid Kapoor was accompanied by his darling wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. The duo shares a great rapport with Karan Johar.
Neelam Kothari was seen after a long time! The 90s actress still manages to skip our heartbeat with her killer smile.
Before attended Karan Johar's party, Katy Perry had told media, "So, I am going to a really fun party. I am going to meet some Bollywood people, I am going to be hearing some incredible bands. It has been a long time since I have been here. When I was here for IPL cricket (in 2012), I really didn't get much time to immerse myself. So, this time it's all about immersing and educating myself," she revealed.
In picture: Sonakshi Sinha was also clicked at Karan Johar's party in honour of Katy Perry.
Husband-wife duo Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia too were among the attendees at Karan Johar's lavish party at his residence in Mumbai on November 14, 2019.
Ranjan sisters too were clicked! Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan looked gorgeous as ever as they attended Karan Johar's grand bash for Katy Perry.
Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor were also clicked at the party, hosted by Karan Johar at his Mumbai residence in honour of Katy Perry.
Sonali Bendre looked super pretty as she was clicked with her husband-filmmaker Goldie Behl at Karan Johar's grand bash for Perry.
Talking about Katy Perry, when asked if she has plans to collaborate with any Indian artist, the singer replied, "I think that is what the research and development this week is going to be all about."
In picture: Abhishek Bachchan too attended Karan Johar's party hosted for singer Katy Perry.
Katy Perry also revealed the kind of people she wants to "hang out" with, "I am excited to meet anyone that is interesting and has a great perspective, has care, kindness and empathy for the world, and wants to do compassionate artistic things. That's the kind of people I like to hang out with."
In picture: Aditya Roy Kapur was all smiles as he arrived at Karan Johar's party at his residence.
Kunal Kemmu too attended Karan Johar's party hosted for Katy Perry at his residence in Mumbai.
Sanjay Kapoor waved at the paparazzi when clicked outside Karan Johar's residence.
South star Vijay Deverakonda, known for his stellar performance in the film Arjun Reddy, too attended Karan Johar's grand bash hosted for Katy Perry.
Cricketer Hardik Pandya too attended Karan Johar's party.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Alizeh Agnihotri, Anushka Sharma, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhavna Panday, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Kunal Kemmu, Natasha Poonawalla, Neelam Kothari, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Akanksha Ranjan, Anusha Ranjan, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and a host of Bollywood celebrities attended Karan Johar's party for Katy Perry. We have pictures
