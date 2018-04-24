When Omkar Kapoor filmed a sequence for Kaushiki in a cold pool

Omkar Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)



Omkar Kapoor

Omkar Kapoor had to recently shoot a pool sequence for the web series, Kaushiki. Sharing that filming in the cold pool for hours was challenging, the actor said, "We all were drinking brandy to keep ourselves warm."

Omkar says he has got friends for life after working on web series Kaushiki. The Viu show features Sayani Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Mansi Scott, Namit Das, Rajeev Siddhartha and Shruti Shrivastava amongst others. "The web series Kaushiki gave me friends for life. Rannvijay, Mansi Scott... in fact all the actors of the show bond really well with each other and like each other's company," Omkar said in a statement.

"During the shooting, we always looked forward to shoot breaks as we used to get time to spend with each other. I am glad that 'Kaushiki' happened to me, just like the show it has some amazing people associated with it," he added. The show chronicles how relationships are tested when things go horribly wrong between a group of friends.

Omkar Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), thinks the digital medium has an advantage over films in its massive reach. "Films might not release all over the world. But this platform allows you to reach the audience sitting halfway around the globe," he points out.

Ask him if he is apprehensive about switching gears to web shows and he says, "The biggest actors in Hollywood and Bollywood are exploring the digital space. The best part about the web is that there aren't any restrictions. I don't view it as a downgrade from films."

Also read: Omkar Kapoor gets friends for life with web series Kaushiki

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates