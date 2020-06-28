When Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, and Samara, three generations posed together for a perfect picture

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram account is clearly one of the most interesting and exciting ones in recent times. She has been sharing some unseen pictures, what we call the throwback moments, that has her entire family, mostly featuring the late Rishi Kapoor, her father.

And now. She has shared a picture with her mother Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara and has a perfect caption for it- "Three generations- love & only love." (sic) Have a look right here:

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia. He exploded with his blazing versatility only after seeing the skies of stardom and success. Two of his most memorable roles were Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons, and coming very close was D-Day.

In 2012's Agneepath, he played Rauf Lala, and it was after ages that we saw him in the role of an antagonist. There was something very chilling about his cold-bloodedness. His unkempt aura and deep baritone added to his character's hideousness, and not to forget, his despicable demeanours. A year later in D-Day, he modelled his character on the Underworld Don, Dawood Ibrahim, and it was a charismatic and controlled performance, never once going overboard or out of control. The man knew his craft and characters and also the fact that it takes a lot more than a good story to charm the audience.

In 2016's Kapoor & Sons, he took up a tricky part, he played an 86-year old grandfather in a film about a dysfunctional family. He was the happiest character of this film. All the other characters had their own conflicts, chaos, and confusions. He was the only one perpetually smiling and spreading happiness. His was such an adorable performance that we could weep at his shenanigans at times. Who said only comedy can make you laugh and drama can make you cry?

