When Shraddha Kapoor's father Shakti Kapoor scored on the field
Shraddha Kapoor shared an unseen picture of father Shakti Kapoor from his school days
Shraddha Kapoor shared a throwback photograph of father Shakti Kapoor on social media. The actor wrote, "Spot my dad. This was approximately 55 years ago. When he was the captain of his school cricket team.... Salwan Public School, Delhi (sic)."
The veteran actor was passionate about the sport until he started seeing one of his team member's girlfriends. It spelt trouble, so he dumped the girl and the game. He then turned to modelling and acting.
Shakti Kapoor also shared the same post on his Instagram post. While sharing the picture, he captioned it as: "Approximately 55 years ago. When I was the captain of my school cricket team - Salwan Public School, Delhi [sic]"
Speaking about Shraddha Kapoor, she is basking in the success of her recent films - Saaho and Chhichhore. Saaho released at a bigger scale with a heavy budget of Rs 500 crore, while Chhichhore was made at a moderate budget by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.
In the movie, Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively.
Shraddha has now started shooting for Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Where the first instalment of Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor as Sia paired opposite Tiger, Baaghi 2 had Disha Patani play his love interest in the film. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala welcomed Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Baaghi 3 by penning a heartfelt note. Shraddha shared the note on her Instagram handle which read, "Dear Shraddha, you made all of us go Cham Cham! Welcome back to the third phase of Baaghi franchise. We can't wait to see you back in action! Wishing you all the luck and love on kickstarting the journey today. Love Sajid Nadiadwala."
Apart from this, the petite actress also has Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan in her kitty. There are talks of Shraddha being in talks for Luv Ranjan's film with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. Hearsays are that Nitesh Tiwari is keen on getting the Aashiqui 2 actress for Ramayana.
The makers of Chhichhore hosted a special screening for the celebrities at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, Mumbai. The entire cast of Chhichhore attended the screening with their friends and family. All pictures/Yogen Shah
In picture: Sushant Singh Rajput was seen goofing around with the producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala at the special screening of Chhichhore.
Chhichhore, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on August 30, will now be out on September 6.
In picture: Shraddha Kapoor with Rhea Chakraborty at the special screening in Mumbai.
In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha Kapoor. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively.
In picture: Varun Sharma with guests at the special screening.
Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, the film also stars Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty in pivotal roles.
In picture: Dinesh Vijan posed with wife Pramita Tanwar at the special screening.
Sajid Nadiadwala's Chhichhore is said to be the college buddy film of the year and is an enthralling story about the current generation.
In picture: Nitesh Tiwari with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the special screening of the film Chhichhore.
Ahead of its release, the makers of Chhichhore will be holding special screenings in 10 cities across India only for college students.
In picture: Prateik Babbar with wife Sanya Sagar at the special screening.
Chhichhore will be previewed in Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Indore, Ahmedabad, Patna and Mumbai.
In picture: Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea Chakraborty and Wardha Nadiadwala posed for the shutterbugs at the screening.
The story is a fictionalised drama inspired by the true-life events of the film's director Nitesh Tiwari and has countless references to his own college days hidden in the movie's characters.
In picture: Saharsh Kumar Shukla with Tushar Pandey at the screening of Chhichhore at YRF Studios in Andheri.
Chhichhore marks the coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together.
In picture: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor at the special screening of Chhichhore.
The entire team of Chhichhore also celebrated the special day by a cake cutting ceremony after the screening of the movie.
The team also danced and celebrated the special screening of the film Chhichhore.
Prateik Babbar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sushant Singh Rajput, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Shraddha Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, Varun Sharma and Wardha Nadiadwala at the screening hosted in the city.
