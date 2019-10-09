When Shraddha Kapoor's father Shakti Kapoor scored on the field

Shraddha Kapoor shared a throwback photograph of father Shakti Kapoor on social media. The actor wrote, "Spot my dad. This was approximately 55 years ago. When he was the captain of his school cricket team.... Salwan Public School, Delhi (sic)."

The veteran actor was passionate about the sport until he started seeing one of his team member's girlfriends. It spelt trouble, so he dumped the girl and the game. He then turned to modelling and acting.

Shakti Kapoor also shared the same post on his Instagram post. While sharing the picture, he captioned it as: "Approximately 55 years ago. When I was the captain of my school cricket team - Salwan Public School, Delhi [sic]"

Speaking about Shraddha Kapoor, she is basking in the success of her recent films - Saaho and Chhichhore. Saaho released at a bigger scale with a heavy budget of Rs 500 crore, while Chhichhore was made at a moderate budget by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

In the movie, Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively.

Shraddha has now started shooting for Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Where the first instalment of Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor as Sia paired opposite Tiger, Baaghi 2 had Disha Patani play his love interest in the film. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala welcomed Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Baaghi 3 by penning a heartfelt note. Shraddha shared the note on her Instagram handle which read, "Dear Shraddha, you made all of us go Cham Cham! Welcome back to the third phase of Baaghi franchise. We can't wait to see you back in action! Wishing you all the luck and love on kickstarting the journey today. Love Sajid Nadiadwala."

Apart from this, the petite actress also has Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan in her kitty. There are talks of Shraddha being in talks for Luv Ranjan's film with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. Hearsays are that Nitesh Tiwari is keen on getting the Aashiqui 2 actress for Ramayana.

