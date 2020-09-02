When Sonu Sood got into a film-like fight during his college days in Nagpur

The messiah of migrants, actor Sonu Sood, during the past few months, garnered praise from every possible quarter for his relentless efforts to unite migrant workers with their families and make them reach their hometown safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and nationwide lockdown. He has always been a person who swears by peace and humanity.

Recalling his college days, Sonu Sood, who got candid on JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha Season 5, told Neha Dhupia, "I was doing my BE in Electronics in YCC in Nagpur. The friends that I had there were all a little notorious, kind of the ones who would indulge in fights often. So, I used to always tell them 'Don't get into fights, we have come here to study, make our parents proud of us and not involve in scuffles'. However, my efforts used to go in vain. Something or the other used to happen, and they used to even get their 'Talwar' and desi pistols in the fights. So, that used to be the kind of atmosphere in my college in those days."

But, there came a point, when Sonu too lost his cool and he too got into a film-like fighting sequence in his college. "So, I was just sitting in my hostel room, playing carrom with my friend. We were almost 150 guys. Suddenly, there came a bunch of guys, who came with hockey sticks and entered my room. They saw me and also saw other guys and I realised that there's something not very safe which is going to happen in the hostel. And they just left. In a few minutes, a guy came running to me saying my roommate is being thrashed very badly, with hockey sticks. 'Sonu aap aayiye bachane ke liye' he said."

"When I reached there, one of the guys said 'You don't know how to respect your seniors? You have bow down and greet us.' So I was like, I won't do that for sure. This guy, who had a hockey stick in his hand, hit me so hard on my face, I started bleeding badly. There was a mirror on the other side and I just looked at the mirror only to see that my eye was bleeding and was like 'He has spoiled my face. What do I do now?'. And I started giving him back and his 20-30 friends, who too were holding hockey sticks. But I had decided by then that I am not going to leave them today."

Sonu Sood missed his exams the next day. A night before he and his 150 friends ganged up, took their bikes and went to the other gang of boys to thrash them one on one. The matter went to the Police station and the cops were out to hunt them, however, Sonu and his friends hid for almost five days, missing their exams, to not get caught by the cops.

Well, Sonu, no wonder, few years down the line you could actually beat up the goons in the reel-life with utmost conviction!

