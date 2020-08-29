Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Wish Bollywood had reacted more intelligently than they did

Sonu Sood has been acting in films for the last 16 years and more. He has some blockbusters to his credit and has dabbled with multiple languages to create his own space in the film industry. After the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the debates and discussions around nepotism, groupism in Bollywood have been amplified by fans and users on social media.

A lot of actors and filmmakers have spoken about the investigation of Sushant's death and Sood has also spoken about the same. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "I feel that sad when I see those debates and interview. There are a lot of my family members who are not from the film industry and they react to such news in a very emotional manner. As actors when you go on platforms and say things, you don't realize how it is going to affect a common man in the country because he believes in you. As celebrities, we may forget about what we say, but the common man does not forget".

The actor further says that as idols to millions of people, celebrities should always bear in mind the impact of their statements. "We are an inspiration to so many people, they follow us and it is a huge responsibility on our shoulder. You have to be wise, woh Hindi mein ek kahavat hai na ki tol mol ke bolo (There's a saying in Hindi that one should talk in a balanced way). Just to get media attention people don't stop and they get over board, which is sad. I wish our industry folks reacted to the whole Sushant's death situation more intelligently than they did," Sood said.

The actor in an earlier interview had spoken on the nepotism debate sparked due to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said, "The pressures are real. There are thousands of people who come to the city looking for work every day, but there are very few who get that big break. An outsider will always remain an outsider. When I came to the city, I already had a degree in mechanical engineering, I thought people's approach towards me would be different. But it wasn't. I never got an entry into office. I realise in those first 6-8 months that this is the journey that's going to be tough. So the only thing I can tell outsiders coming into this industry is that come only if you have nerves of steel and don't expect miracles to happen."

Just like a lot of other filmmakers and actors, Sood also stated how star kids have it comparatively easier. "A star kid, in that aspect, will obviously have easy access. The father will just pick up the phone and speak to the director or the producer of the film and they will get a break. Tomorrow if my kids want to be in this industry, perhaps it will be easy for them."

Sonu Sood has been a messiah for a lot of people whom he has helped in these last three months during the lockdown. Sood has helped hundreds of thousands of migrants to reach their native places amid the coronavirus induced lockdown when many like them were walking back to their homes. Besides labourers, he has also helped students and other people stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown.

