Sonu Sood: On my first birthday in Mumbai, I was sitting alone and had tears in my eyes

Sonu Sood has been a messiah of sorts for a lot of people whom he helped in these last three months during the lockdown. He celebrated his birthday on July 30 and was flooded with wishes on his social media account.

And in an interview with Times of India, he spoke about bringing in the occasion amid the lockdown, missing his parents, and recalling the day when he celebrated his birthday when he first came to Mumbai and was all alone.

He first talked about how this year has been special and said, "I would say this year has been very special, I would say because I have my extended families in all these different states. I've been able to connect with millions, I've been able to bring smiles on their faces. I just want to wish that they should stay happy always and I could stay connected with them."

He added, "This Corona thing should end soon. I've seen a lot of people suffer because of this I just want this to end so that they all can come back with full force, happy and can again start their normal life so I just want a lot of prosperity, goodness to spread and that's my only wish on my birthday."

He then talked about missing his parents on this special occasion and how they used to bring in his birthday. He spoke, "I was very close to my parents, I always used to wait for that one birthday wish that used to happen and today, I miss them more. I wish they were here and I could give them a tight hug and thank them for bringing me in this world and teaching me what all I'm doing in my life."

And then he revealed the time when he was alone on his birthday when he came to Mumbai for the first time and how he had tears in his eyes. He stated, "I was sitting at a bridge in Lokhandwala alone in the middle of the night. At 12 o'clock, my mom, my dad and my sister called me and they wished me. They asked, 'Do you have any friends there?' and I said, 'I don't have any friends in Mumbai.' I was feeling alone and I had tears in my eyes, that this city is so big, with so many people, and there's no one to wish you personally."

During these last three months since the lockdown happened, Bollywood star Sonu Sood helped a lot of migrants reach back their respective hometowns after they were stranded in Mumbai. He began arranging for the buses after taking necessary permissions from various state governments.

That's not all, he also airlifted a number of people and ensured they reached their homes safely. People who were stuck in Mumbai or any another part of the country used to tweet to him and the actor made it a point to reply to as many as he could. Owning to his philanthropic work in these last few months, a man, whom the actor had airlifted from Cochin to Odisha, opened a welding shop in his name to pay him a tribute.

While talking about his initiative, the actor spoke to mid-day.com and stated, "This is the first lot of buses. We arranged for fruits, meals and water for their travel. The Maharashtra government officials helped us in organising the paperwork, and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. We are in the last leg of procuring permission to send people to Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. We need to help the migrants get home safely."

That's not all, in an interview with PTI, he said, "I intend to work till the last migrant reaches his home. The journey has to continue in full force. No one should be rendered homeless. We want them to reach home safely. I have nothing to do with politics. I am doing this purely out of my love for migrants. I want to help reunite them with their families."

On the work front, Sood is gearing up for the period drama Prithviraj, produced by Yash Raj Films and starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The actor has been a part of films like Yuva, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jodha Akbar, Singh Is Kinng, Shootout At Wadala, R... Rajkumar, Happy New Year, and Simmba.

