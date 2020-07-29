'When Sush met her Rooh,' writes Sushmita Sen as she and beau Rohman Shawl celebrate 2nd anniversary
Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with her beau Rohman Shawl as the couple celebrated two years of togetherness. The actress had a lovely caption to celebrate the occasion.
Sushmita Sen has been very vocal about her relationship with Rohman Shawl. She has been sharing pictures with her beau and they both indeed make for a lovely couple. Their posts and pictures are filled with both cuteness and intimacy and fans love to see their PDA on social media.
Taking to her Instagram account, the Main Hoon Na actress shared another picture with Shawl and this time the occasion was their second anniversary. The couple was celebrating two years of love and togetherness and Sen had a rather witty caption.
Have a look right here:
While talking about Shawl in an interview with Film Companion, Sen talked about how he hid his age from the actress and what happened next. She said, "Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, 'So, how old are you? You look so young.' And he would be like, 'You guess!' Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn't want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined."
Did you know the two met each other for the first time when she found him on her DM? She revealed, "I don't check my DMs, I never opened direct messages. I was shouting at somebody in the house because they had just broken a glass and I had a touch screen phone in front of me and I was just scrolling direct messages and I don't know while saying something, I accidentally pressed and opened this message. And there is a gentleman there playing the guitar and saying the loveliest things and I am thinking, 'Who is he?'"
On the work front, Sen made a solid comeback with the very successful and acclaimed show, Aarya. She made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak after winning the Miss Universe pageant in 1994. She went on to do films like Biwi No. 1, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Chingari, Dulha Mil Gaya, and No Problem.
Like every other Bollywood celebrity, Sushmita Sen and family are keeping themselves busy in different ways to spend time amid lockdown ordered by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Sushmita is keeping herself busy by doing yoga, and spending time with her family. All pictures/Sushmita Sen's Instagram account
-
Sushmita Sen shared these series of pictures of her doing yoga with beau Rohman Shawl and wrote, "Tough times don't last...Tough people do!! #truethat Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!! [sic]"
-
Sushmita Sen further wrote in the post, "sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness #duggadugga @rohmanshawl I love you guys!! [sic]"
In picture: Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl doing Yoga.
-
Sushmita Sen also shared a video of her and family, during the Janata Curfew, coming to their windows to clap and cheer for the true heroes of COVID-19 pandemic, who are out there doing their jobs. She wrote, "The optimistic sound of life!!! #gratitude #coronawarriors #emergencyserviceworkers #selflesshealers #god Stay positive & the virus will be negative!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!! [sic]"
-
Sushmita Sen also shared a video of her with Rohman, Renee and Alisha and wrote, "My world Simple togetherness & ample laughter!! Learning to make the most of every situation...knowing the power of 'hope' & 'positivity' can move mountains!! #sharing #love #family #simplejoys #happyquarantine #stayhomeindia I love you guys!! #duggadugga [sic]."
-
Sushmita shared this cute photo of what Alisah made with her worn-out sock and wrote, "#misshope A colourful symbol of hope created by my 10 yr old...made from an old sock, 2 hairpins & 2 pieces of rocks!! 'hope is life recycled...taking the old & making something new' #alisah Very very true my little munchkin #sharing #hope #love #light #life #us I love you guys!!! [sic]"
-
Sushmita Sen also shared and important update urging her followers to not self medicate. She shared a photo of a medicine bottle with label saying 'Stay Home' and wrote, "#important while we are home, please don't self medicate without checking with a doctor. The following information is for you & your families to be aware...do check with your doctors before taking my word for it!! [sic]"
-
Sushmita Sen also shared this photo of her all dressed up and wrote, "#circleoflife #yourstruly gets creative!! I love you guys!!! [sic]"
