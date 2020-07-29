'When Sush met her Rooh,' writes Sushmita Sen as she and beau Rohman Shawl celebrate 2nd anniversary

Sushmita Sen has been very vocal about her relationship with Rohman Shawl. She has been sharing pictures with her beau and they both indeed make for a lovely couple. Their posts and pictures are filled with both cuteness and intimacy and fans love to see their PDA on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Main Hoon Na actress shared another picture with Shawl and this time the occasion was their second anniversary. The couple was celebrating two years of love and togetherness and Sen had a rather witty caption.

Have a look right here:

While talking about Shawl in an interview with Film Companion, Sen talked about how he hid his age from the actress and what happened next. She said, "Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, 'So, how old are you? You look so young.' And he would be like, 'You guess!' Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn't want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined."

Did you know the two met each other for the first time when she found him on her DM? She revealed, "I don't check my DMs, I never opened direct messages. I was shouting at somebody in the house because they had just broken a glass and I had a touch screen phone in front of me and I was just scrolling direct messages and I don't know while saying something, I accidentally pressed and opened this message. And there is a gentleman there playing the guitar and saying the loveliest things and I am thinking, 'Who is he?'"

On the work front, Sen made a solid comeback with the very successful and acclaimed show, Aarya. She made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak after winning the Miss Universe pageant in 1994. She went on to do films like Biwi No. 1, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Chingari, Dulha Mil Gaya, and No Problem.

Also Read: When Sushmita Sen Refused To Lip-Sync A Line From The Song Mehboob Mere!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news