When VJ Aditya Roy Kapur celebrated his birthday with Salman Khan

Aditya Roy Kapur, in the upcoming episode of Feet Up with the Stars on VOOT, revealed about his foray onto the small screen and more about his early VJ days.

In a candid chat with the host, Anaita Shroff Adajania Aditya went down the memory lane to recount his first birthday celebration with the 'bhai jaan' of Bollywood when he was, not the best 'Aashiq' in town. When the celebrated stylist, Anaita asked him about the most difficult guest he has interviewed during his VJ days, Aditya shared an endearing anecdote from his 19th birthday.

Aditya, a newbie in VJ world was too anxious to interview the 'Salman Khan' who was there to promote his film, Salaam-e-Ishq! Known for his candour, Aditya also shared how he was intimidated by the presence of this Bollywood biggie but after days of practicing and flipping over this interview, the actor on the D-DAY was unbelievably calm. The soft hearted actor, Salman Khan when got to know that he was working on his birthday, the bhai jaan immediately made this young VJ supremely comfortable and even cut Aditya's birthday cake. Heart of gold, in the true sense of the word.

Well, if we were you Adi, we would've cherished it forever too. Also, birthday wishes do come true, don't they?

