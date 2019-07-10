When will our school reopen? ask parents of Bombay Cambridge School

national

Bombay Cambridge School at Andheri has suddenly been declaring holidays for the kids every since it reopened in June

Parents arrived at Bombay Cambridge School, Amboli, with their children on Tuesday and protested when it was still closed. Pic/Sameer Markande

The parents of children studying at Bombay Cambridge School in Andheri protested at the school on Tuesday demanding to know when the school would start functioning again. Even as students in all other schools in the city have got busy with classes already, students at this school are waiting for their school to reopen. The school remained closed from Friday. The school's electricity and water supply have been cut because the building does not have an occupation certificate yet. And, the school building is not fire complainant.

After reopening post the summer vacation, the school had declared a holiday for maintenance reasons last week, on Tuesday. After just two days of functioning, it again declared a holiday on Friday citing the same reasons and hasn’t opened since. Shockingly, the school has been functioning for the past 27 years and these issues surfacing only now have shocked everybody. Parents who had been waiting patiently so far came on to the roads on Tuesday after not hearing any positive news from the school management.

Shailendra Lotlikar, a parent, said, "Our protest on Tuesday was to find out exactly when the school would reopen. Parents are bound to get impatient but we have faith in the management and are hoping for a positive response soon."

After the protest, there was a meeting with school authorities in which parents were assured that there would be positive action within two days.

Director of the school Savita Venkat remained unavailable for comment.

