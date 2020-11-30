Where is the razor? Hrithik Roshan 'almost' shaves off his beard
Hrithik Roshan is no mood to get a clean-shaven look. Perhaps it is also part of his prep for Krrish 4. Here's his new 'beardo' look!
Hrithik Roshan is keen to experiment with his look as he wants to bid adieu to his lockdown facial fuzz. Over the weekend, the actor posted a selfie, the last glimpse of sorts of his beard before shaving it off. He wrote in the caption, "Before the beard goes", which sent his fans in a state of excitement.
View this post on Instagram
Fans felt Hrithik Roshan looked more gorgeous with his salt-and-pepper beard. Some of them voted it as the close- up of the year. A section of the star's admirers posted crying emojis hoping he would do a rethink. One user commented, "Noooo", while another wrote, "Your selfies are no less than a photoshoot."
Some were excited to see the transformation and complimented the actor on his good looks. One user wrote: "Closeup of the year." "CONGRATS .....2nd MOST HANDSOME MAN IN THE WORLD," shared one user, while one wrote: "You're handsome both with & without a beard."
Also Read: Here's why Kangana Ranaut called Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi 'kind souls'
But Roshan was in no mood to relent. On Monday morning, Hrithik shared a new video, where his beard is "almost off". He wrote in the caption: "Guess a beardo never really takes it all off. [sic]" Perhaps it is also part of his prep for Krrish 4.
Take a look:
And it’s off .— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 30, 2020
Well almost.
Guess a beardo never really takes it all off. ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/hNwsphrE7J
We wonder, how fans are going to react to this new look of Hrithik!
Also Read: Hrithik Roshan: I have become more forgiving with time
