Where's Chuski, Janhvi Kapoor?

Remember Janhvi Kapoor's blingy water bottle? But it's been a while since we saw the star with Chuski

There was a time when Janhvi Kapoor did not step out without her pink blingy water bottle in hand. One of her diehard admirers had even created an Instagram account @janhvispinkbottle and named it Chuski. The Instagram bio read: "I'm the pretty bottle in Janhvi's hands, welcome to my official page. I hydrate her for a living (sic)."

It had a good number of followers too. But it's been a while since we saw the star with Chuski. Is it because the Dhadak (2018) actor now can't do without her Spongebob bag from Moschino?

She does not hit the gym without it. Yesterday, we spotted her at the airport with it as well. It's large and spacious to carry everything a young girl needs. But we are curious to know what has happened to Chuski. Tell, Janhvi, tell. Is it lying around in one of the kitchen cupboards?

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, has wrapped up the shooting of her second film, Kargil Girl, which is based on airforce pilot Gunjan Saxena who contributed massively in the Kargil War.

Janhvi Kapoor's next film in line is Roohi Afza with the talented Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, she will share screen space with industry bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt in Takht, which is being helmed by Karan Johar. The last film directed by Johar was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Takht is a historical magnum opus where the brothers - Vicky and Ranveer - fight for the throne, whereas Kareena plays their sister. This film will go on floors in February 2020.

Well, the list doesn't end here, Janhvi Kapoor is also in talks for the sequel of Karan Johar's Dostana featuring Kartik Aaryan and a newcomer, whose name is yet to be unveiled.

