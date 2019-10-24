While Devendra Fadnavis prays, BJP gets into party mode

While the Opposition hopes to make it through the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra respectfully, a confident BJP has begun preparing for celebrations in anticipation of a grand victory a day ahead of the election results. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the holy shrine of Kedarnath to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

BJP and Sena insiders said that they are anticipating good returns and a resounding comeback in the Mantralaya. However, a tussle between the alliance partners reflected in their respective predictions. The BJP is hoping to increase its existing tally of 122 by at least 20 seats (it has fielded 164 candidates) and expects Sena to bundle out at 50-60. On the other hand, the Sena is expecting to win more than 80 seats (it has fielded 124 candidates) and sees the BJP not going beyond 120 seats. Either way, the calculations in the saffron alliance should give it 200 seats.



BJP workers at the party's headquarters in Churchgate have been preparing ladoos to be distributed post the results on Thursday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Their projections not withstanding, a sense of insecurity was prevalent in the Sena and BJP camps because of rebellion and internal clashes. The Sena was worried about the constituency that is home to the Thackerays' Matoshree. Sena rebel Trupti Sawant has threatened Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar here while in Versova, the BJP's candidature has been put in danger by a Sena rebel. Likewise, several other seats of the BJP and Sena were said to be in danger zones because of rebels. Mira Bhayandar, Solpaur Central, Kalmala, Junnar, Kudal, Sawantwadi, Andheri West, Kalyan East and West, Pandharpur, Barshi, Gangakhed, Ramtek, Deoli-Pulgaon, Hingaghat, Tumsar, Ausa and Akole are some places where votes are expected to split. In places like Kankavali, the Sena and BJP are in a direct fight.

In Mumbai, the Congress is expected to reduce its strength in Malad where Aslam Shaikh is pitted against former Congress colleague and now BJP leader Ramesh Thakur. The polling percentage in Shaikh's core support group was very low while the BJP-dominated area saw a very good turn-out. Of the four Congress-held seats, the party has lost hopes in Wadala while it expects to retain Mumbadevi, Dharavi and Chandivli.

Ministerial berths

The Sena is mulling supporting the government from outside if the BJP is in a position to return to power on its own. But if the Sena propelled in a position better than 2014, it would ask for a substantial and meaningful share in the ministerial berths and other positions of power.

164

No. of seats BJP has fielded

124

No. of seats Sena has fielded

