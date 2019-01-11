Who are Karan Johar's twins wearing today?
Karan Johar has a fetish for designer threads, so can his tots, who turn two next month, be far behind?
As a guest on Neha Dhupia's podcast, Karan Johar had revealed that the ABC he teaches kids, Yash and Roohi is that A stands for Armani, B is Balenciaga and C is Christian Dior.
Karan Johar's latest Insta post looks like a photo shoot for designer-wear for babies. He captioned the picture, "Baby vogue (sic)."
Earlier, KJo had posted videos on Instagram, in which he asks the munchkins, 'What designer are you wearing?' But kids will be kids; they love to mess up. Imagine them dropping milk and food on their outfits, which cost more than a small car.
On the professional front, Karam Johar is currently judging the show with BFF Malaika Arora and Bollywood actress Kiron Kher. Apart from this, the director-producer is also hosting Koffee With Karan season 6 where a lot of celebrities are seen spilling the beans!
