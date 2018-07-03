Who does Rishi Kapoor want son Ranbir to marry?

Rishi Kapoor is known to be funny and irreverent on social media, nothing could stop him from taking a potshot at his son Ranbir Kapoor

Known for mincing no words when son Ranbir Kapoor's films do not do well, Rishi Kapoor also knows when to give credit where it's due. Proud of Ranbir earning laurels for his act in Sanju, he wrote, "I am flying Mauritius to Dubai and the aircraft is at 40,000 feet. Cheers Ranbir! You don't know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo (sic)."

I am flying and aircraft flying at 40,000 ft.Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir! You don’t know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God Bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo! pic.twitter.com/CIt63wjxg1 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 1, 2018

Earlier, he posted a picture of Ranbir with director buddy Ayan Mukerji and wrote, "Best friends! How about getting married now? High time (sic)."

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

Chintu is known to be funny and irreverent on social media, nothing could stop him from taking a potshot at his son.

Interestingly, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of Ayaan and Ranbir, clicked at Akash Ambani's engagement bash.

