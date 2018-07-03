Search

Who does Rishi Kapoor want son Ranbir to marry?

Jul 03, 2018, 15:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Rishi Kapoor is known to be funny and irreverent on social media, nothing could stop him from taking a potshot at his son Ranbir Kapoor

Known for mincing no words when son Ranbir Kapoor's films do not do well, Rishi Kapoor also knows when to give credit where it's due. Proud of Ranbir earning laurels for his act in Sanju, he wrote, "I am flying Mauritius to Dubai and the aircraft is at 40,000 feet. Cheers Ranbir! You don't know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo (sic)."

Earlier, he posted a picture of Ranbir with director buddy Ayan Mukerji and wrote, "Best friends! How about getting married now? High time (sic)."

Interestingly, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of Ayaan and Ranbir, clicked at Akash Ambani's engagement bash.

