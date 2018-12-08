Who has kissed Sidharth Malhotra?

bollywood

Looks like Sid's had his share of fun during the shoot, if the picture is any indication. Sidharth Malhotra was smothered with kisses on his chest.

Sidharth Malhotra began shooting for Milap Zaveri's action thriller Marjaavaan yesterday but at the same time he sprung a surprise. The actor has agreed to be the face of a make up brand. When he was approached, Sid initially thought he had got it wrong.

"I mean, it's one thing to be a metrosexual, but make up? Really?" he says. "Then I saw the premise, which is #TestedOnSID, and signed up as a willing guinea pig because it's a product that is not tested on animals."

On the film front, Sid commenced shooting of Marjaavaan with co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria on December 7. Sporting a rugged look, he took to his official Instagram account and shared a still from the action-packed thriller. He has tattoos of all religions inked on his knuckles- Hinduism's Om, Islam's Allah, Sikhism's Khanda and Christianity's Cross.

He captioned the post as, "Ishq aur inteqaam ka koi mazhab nahi, koi ek Rab nahi! #Marjaavaan Shoot begins today!"

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie will also see the 'Brothers' actor sharing screen with Riteish Deshmukh for the second time after 'Ek Villain' in 2014. The 33-year-old actor will also be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in 'Jabariya Jodi'.

