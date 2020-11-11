Who is Disha Parmar, the girl Rahul Vaidya proposes to on Bigg Boss 14?

Colors TV recently shared a promo of an upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode in which singer Rahul Vaidya can be seen getting down on one knee and proposing to rumoured girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television. The other housemates can be seen cheering him on while he asks Disha to marry him.

In the video, Rahul can be heard speaking about the special girl in his life, Disha Parmar, and saying that he has never been so nervous. He further says, "I don't understand why it took so long for me to say this to you, will you marry me?" Rahul Vaidya can also be seen wearing a t-shirt that says 'Marry me?' on the back.

Rahul and Disha Parmar have been close friends for a couple of years now. And the singer decided to surprise her with the big question on her birthday.

But who is Disha Parmar?

The 26-year-old is an actress who is best known for her lead role as Pankhuri in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She was only 17 when she was selected for the role.

Disha Parmar was also seen as a contestant on Box Cricket League 1, as a guest on Bigg Boss 9, and in the TV show Woh Apna Sa. In 2019, Disha featured in a music video with Rahul Vaidya titled Yaad Teri.

Rumours of them dating started when they were frequently spotted together and shared social media posts featuring each other. The real buzz began when Rahul and Disha went to Pune for a music concert together in 2019.

Rahul Vaidya had, however, shot down rumours of him dating Disha before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. He had told indianexpress.com, "Disha is a very dear and close friend like many others. I have so many other female friends. It's just that when you are seen with a popular face, people automatically start talking. I never bothered to give clarity about it. Honestly, I would be the first one to announce if I ever fall in love."

Well, now that Rahul has finally proposed to his ladylove, we can't wait to see how Disha reacts to the proposal!

