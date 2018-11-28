Whoa! 400 requests for Deepika Padukone's wedding sarees

bollywood

Helming a textile business that nurtures traditional weaves, the man behind Deepika Padukone's bridal saree speaks of life after the shaadi

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

"It's [work day] generally hectic, but the nature of my work has changed… it's a bit lopsided now," says K Radharaman with a slight laugh. The design head and CEO of in-house label Advaya, helms Angadi Galleria, a business with a 600-year-old history of weaving. Bengaluru-based Radharaman is in Mumbai to discuss participation in the forthcoming Lakmé Fashion Week with organisers IMG-Reliance. "I haven't decided whether I should take part, but we were in discussion long before the story broke," he tells mid-day, referring to news about him being behind Deepika Padukone's wedding and reception sarees.



Deepika in the wedding saree with her family. Pic/Instagram/Magicaldeepikapadukone

Since November 15, when Padukone posted images of her Konkani wedding ceremony at Lake Como, draped in a Kanjeevaram orange brocade, and then again after the Bengaluru reception where she wore a metallic saree, things have changed for the "low key" Radharaman. Mostly because Sabyasachi Mukherjee, responsible for styling and designing the actor couple's trousseau, was inaccurately accused of taking credit for the creations on Instagram posts.



K Radharaman

"We knew that Deepika's sarees would garner attention, that people would be wowed by the craftsmanship, but we didn't entirely expect the debate. I didn't intend for it to be controversial… It was an obvious mistake, which was corrected," he clarifies. While he is reluctant to divulge the exact price of the pieces, he says that Padukone and her mother Ujjala, along with a close circle of friends and family, spent time at his Bengaluru store before the purchase. "We've received 400 requests for these two specific sarees since," he smiles.

800gm

Weight of the saree Padukone wore at the wedding

The tale of two sarees

Concept: "The wedding saree is a real zari Kanjeevaram brocade. The body design is the Gandaberunda (two-headed bird), the mythological figure representative of the state of Karnataka. The two-headed bird represents prosperity and wisdom, material as well as spiritual wealth."

Man hours to make it: 7 months; 4 months involved 18 revisions to complete the design along with motifs, and 3 months to finish the technical design including 45 days of weaving on a special textile loom.

Man power: 25 weavers and designers

Weight: 800 grams

Concept: "The reception saree is a blend of pure silver and gold zari, with more gold to give it a sheen. The body is embellished with an intricate jaal inspired by South Indian architectural elements. The formal drape is unlike other sarees; it's designed to project dignity, royalty and grace."

Man hours to make it: 7 months including sampling and acquiring raw materials, technical intervention to allow play of metal, light and colour, and 60 days of weaving on the loom.

Man power: 25 weavers and designers

Weight: Shade less than 1000 grams

