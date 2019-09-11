Why did Anand Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan throw Sonam Kapoor out of their Whatsapp group?

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan are currently promoting their upcoming romantic-comedy film The Zoya Factor. The actors have been doing tons of promotional events and interviews together. Apparently, in keeping with the concept of the movie, Sonam Kapoor has decided to make things exciting and wear red for all promotional activities, as red is an auspicious colour.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Dulquer shared that he had become good friends with Sonam's husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. He said, "Anand and I got to hang out during the shoot... he is such a guy's guy. He is genuinely very warm. He is very kind and easy to speak to. Even when he comes on sets, he is happy and has no issues hanging around. We made a WhatsApp group too."

No sooner had Dulquer said this, Sonam complained that she was thrown out of that Whatsapp group by Dulquer and Anand. Dulquer was quick to laugh it off and say, "We threw her out because we had boy stuff to discuss. Sneakers, cars and all these things that boys do." This conversation only goes to show that Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan have become fast friends and have a certain ease around each other.

Speaking about The Zoya Factor, the film is about an advertising professional, Zoya Solanki, who through her job gets the opportunity to meet the captain of the Indian cricket team, Nikhil Khoda, portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan. Soon enough, Zoya ends up becoming the lucky charm for the team.

Recently, according to a report in IANS, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the film, Sonam said, "I think I like to skip genres with every film so, my last few films have been 'Veere Di Wedding, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', 'Padman', 'Sanju', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Neerja'. I am lucky enough that the directors of those films considered me for those roles. I think I do my best in comedy films but the audience thinks I do better in films like 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Neerja'. I don't know what is my genre but I enjoy doing comedy a lot. I feel very comfortable and easy while doing comedy."

The Zoya Factor is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

