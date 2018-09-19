Why is there still so much garbage, asks BMC chief Ajoy Mehta

national

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is unwilling to believe the claims of its departments about the reduction in garbage collected every day to 7,200 metric tonnes from 9,500 metric tonnes. The authority wants its officers to verify the data submitted by ward offices.

At the review meeting of BMC officers, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said he wanted to ensure that there is an even further reduction in garbage collected for which it is important that segregation and collection is done properly. He also wanted more emphasis laid on recycling at source.

Mehta wanted deputy municipal commissioners to visit wards and check statistics regarding house-to-house collection, which has taken a hit owing to non-availability of infrastructure to collect waste from slums. He also wanted checks on segregation and elimination of garbage dumps as BMC wants to reduce dependence on them.

A civic official said, "The civic chief was unhappy with the progress of reduction in waste reaching dumping yards as he wants it to reduce even further, for which proper disposal of waste is necessary. The elimination of garbage dumps is looked at as a way of promoting recycling at source."

Further, for the last three months, the BMC has been looking at completing the structural audit of public toilets to ensure complete safety for citizens. An assistant municipal commissioner, who was a part of the meeting, but was willing to be named, said, "This was to be done in order to identify the issues regarding toilets and in case of the structure being dangerous, they were to be pulled down immediately."

